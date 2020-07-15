Kanye West confirms dropping out of 2020 presidential race

American rapper, singer and songwriter Kanye West has confirmed his withdrawal from the 2020 US presidential elections.

He made the announcement two weeks ago on July 4 that he will be running for president in November 3 general elections.

Earlier, a team member of the singer’s campaign team was reported by media as saying that he will no longer contest the US presidential elections.

Kanye has confirmed the news. Turning to Instagram, he shared a photo with the caption “2024 US #kanyewest.”

He also shared a story saying “See you at the 2024 election.”

It was being said that Kanye will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign less than four months before the elections to defeat President Donald Trump, a Republican, and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

