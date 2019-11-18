Kanye West declares himself as the ‘greatest artist God ever created’

American rapper Kanye West recently opened up about his spiritual journey at a Church in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

He claimed that he is the greatest artist ever created by God, leaving the audience astonished.

Speaking about his faith, the singer said “I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” he said.

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me,” he added.

Kanye West further said “I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” he said.”

However, this is not the first time Kanye’s remarks left people startled. Earlier in an interview, he said “I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just not even a question anymore at this point. It’s just a fact.”

