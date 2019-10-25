Kanye West claims will one day be US president

NEW YORK: Rapper Kanye West on Thursday said he one day would helm the Oval Office, a left-field suggestion made during a lengthy interview that touched on different subjects including Donald Trump.

Hours before the long-anticipated, much-delayed release of his purported gospel album, the 42-year-old artist told Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 show that his support for the current US president had been a way to razz Democrats.

“For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke to all liberals. Like, ‘No! Not Kanye!'” said the performer, who has made a very public turn to Christianity in recent months.

West also said he would one day be commander-in-chief: “There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember… any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”

It was unclear to whom the artist was referring.

The artist known for missing his own deadlines then promised a 10th album, entitled Jesus Is Born, would drop on Christmas.

The Chicago-raised artist’s ninth album Jesus Is King is all set to drop on Friday.

