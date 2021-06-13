Karachi man abducts ex-wife, sister-in-law; police ‘remiss’ to book him

KARACHI: A man in the port city’s Korangi District has on Sunday allegedly abducted his ex-wife and sister-in-law after he reportedly divorced her while the police have yet to register the case despite hours into their disappearance, ARY News reported.

However, the family confirmed the suspect eventually freed the sister-in-law after he meted out to her physical assault but his ex-wife is still in his custody and police have been remiss to book him or find them.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi said teams were assigned to sent to find clue on the whereabouts of the missing woman and the suspect ex-husband. However, the family decries police have yet to register the case.

READ ALSO: Karachi police impostors involved in drug peddling, robberies detained

Separately today from Karachi, a three-strong group of police impersonators, including a woman, who allegedly carried out their criminal activities in police uniforms including peddling drugs and burglaries has been arrested today.

Malir Cant Police said they detained the group in a raid today wherein they also confiscated drugs including ice (crystal methamphetamine), illegal automatic weapon, police uniform and cash bills.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said the detained suspects are drug addicts and have admitted to robbing on instances impersonating police.

