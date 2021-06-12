Key member of gang snatching 125cc motorbikes in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: A key suspect allegedly involved in snatching 125cc motorbikes from the city has been apprehended in a police raid in the Memon Goth area of the city on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir said that acting on a tip-off, they carried out a raid in the Memon Goth area of the city after he was identified using CCTV footage.

“Sajid was arrested with the help of the CCTV footage in which he could be seen snatching a 125cc motorbike with the help of his other accomplices,” he said.

The suspect has confessed to his role in snatching 30 125cc motorbikes from the city, the SSP said adding that they used to sell these two-wheelers in Thatta.

He said that during interrogation, the suspect claimed that the new motorbikes were sold out at Rs20,000 per vehicle.

A report issued recently highlighted 25 police stations in Karachi that saw most incidents of citizens being deprived of their motorcycles as more than 9,000 two-wheelers have been stolen or snatched during the first five months of 2021.

According to a report, as many as 8,545 motorcycles have been stolen while 845 vehicles were snatched during a period from January 2021 to 15 May 2021.

As per details, district Korangi remained most affected by the criminal acts. It was further revealed in the report that certain gangs in Balochistan have emerged as key purchasers of such vehicles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments