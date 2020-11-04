Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


One wounded as container-carrying truck crushes car in Karachi

container truck car karachi accident

KARACHI: A container-carrying truck overturned and fell on a vehicle, leaving one person seriously wounded near Hassan Square area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A container-carrying truck was overturned after the driver lost its control and fell on a vehicle in Karachi’s Hassan Square area. Police and rescue teams have immediately rushed to the site.

Vehicle

The rescue officials removed the container using a crane and pulled out the trapped person from the vehicle crushed by the truck.

Car Accident

The wounded person was shifted to the hospital by the rescue officials. The road accident caused a huge traffic jam from Stadium Road to Essa Nagri area.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

LHC hears plea on identification of unclaimed bodies before burial

Must Read

Man posing as cop in TikTok videos lands in hot water

International

Oil steady after Trump falsely claims victory in tight US election

Business

LHC wants DRAP to furnish record of hike in medicine prices


ARY NEWS URDU