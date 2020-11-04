One wounded as container-carrying truck crushes car in Karachi

KARACHI: A container-carrying truck overturned and fell on a vehicle, leaving one person seriously wounded near Hassan Square area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A container-carrying truck was overturned after the driver lost its control and fell on a vehicle in Karachi’s Hassan Square area. Police and rescue teams have immediately rushed to the site.

The rescue officials removed the container using a crane and pulled out the trapped person from the vehicle crushed by the truck.

The wounded person was shifted to the hospital by the rescue officials. The road accident caused a huge traffic jam from Stadium Road to Essa Nagri area.

