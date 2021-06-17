KARACHI: The local administration is yet to decide on launching an operation to demolish high-rise Nasla Tower in Karachi following the directives of the Supreme Court, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A report sent to the provincial government by the Sindh government has surfaced that confirmed the approval of the 15-storey building plan by the concerned authorities in 2013.

Some key personalities are intervening in the matter to carry out just exhibitory action or stopping the demolition of Nasla Tower, sources told ARY News.

Sources added that Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka was then SBCA director-general in 2013 while Mukhtarkar Ferozabad had approved the inclusion of additional land in the plot.

The 780-yard plot had been allotted for Nasla Tower by the Sindhi Muslim Society in 1951, whereas, then chief commissioner of Karachi had approved the expansion of the plot up to 264 yards. In 1980, 20-foot area at Sharea Faisal had also been included in the plots.

Later, a 77-foot area was included in the plot during the construction of Sharea Quaideen Flyover which expanded the total covered area of Nasla Tower up to 1,121 square yards.

On Tuesday, rejecting the pleas of builder and residents of the Nasla Tower Karachi, the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld its order to raze the building.

Earlier this year, the court had ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish Nasla Tower after the cancellation of the lease agreement.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Shara-e-Faisal and Shara-e-Quaideen.

