Karachi administrator skirts queries, leaves first press conference midway

KARACHI: The newly-appointed administrator of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani held a first press conference at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) office on Wednesday after assuming office.

He, however, walked out in the middle of his press conference when journalists put some questions to him. Shallwani, former Karachi commissioner, took office on Tuesday.

Read More: Karachi administrator thanks Fed, Sindh govts for reposing trust on him

Speaking earlier, the administrator vowed to make Karachi a city of lights again. He said he is a professional civil servant and has nothing to do with politics, asking the media personnel present there to not pose any political question.

He said he will fulfill the responsibility he has been entrusted with. “My duty is to make our city beautiful,” he maintained. He called for the media to highlight positive work to be undertaken by the civil authorities in the metropolis.

Read More: PPP rejected our suggestion to appoint local as administrator Karachi: Khalid Maqbool

On Sept 7, Iftikhar Shallwani had called on Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House. Speaking on the occasion, the governor had said the Karachi administrator was appointed with a consensus of all stakeholders.

Comments

comments