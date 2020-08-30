The municipal administration of Karachi has completed its tenure today, whereas, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar also completed its term tonight after four years, ARY News reported on Sunday night.

However, the Sindh government has not reached a consensus on the incumbent administrator for the metropolitan.

The term spanning over 1460 days failed to deliver on its promises and duties as people of Karachi longed for basic facilities throughout their rule.

Waseem Akhtar, the outgoing mayor of Karachi city, took oath as Karachi mayor on August 31, 2016. He did it while he was in jail facing pending cases on him.

In his entire term, he presented three budgets for Karachi. The budget of the year 2017-18, the estimated budget was of worth Rs27 billion. In the succeeding year, 2018-19 the budget presented was of Rs26 billion.

Earlier on August 27, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the administrator of Karachi will be appointed in accordance with the law after the local government institutions complete its tenure.

It had emerged on August 22 that the Sindh government had finalised names for appointing an administrator in Karachi as local bodies system is set to expire in the metropolis and other parts of the province.

The provincial authorities had reportedly finalised two names for the administrator Karachi including Secretary Investment Najam Ahmed Shah and Secretary Finance Hasan Naqvi, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, it had also emerged that names of three bureaucrats and civil society members each are also mulled over for their appointment as the administrator Karachi.

However, no announcement is made so far.

