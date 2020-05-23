Karachi air crash victim laid to rest at Ghotki graveyard

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of Farhan Qadir, a victim of Karachi air crash, were offered in Ghotki and he was buried at a graveyard in his native Adilpur town, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Textile engineer Farhan Qadir 25, was one of the passengers of ill-fated PK-8303, which crashed near airport in Karachi on Friday.

The young engineer’s mortal remains brought to Adilpur near Ghotki and after funeral prayers, he was laid to rest at local graveyard.

Large number of local people attended last rites of Farhan Qadir.

Farhan Qadir was employed at a textile mill in Lahore and returning home to celebrate Eid with his family in PK-8303.

It is to be mentioned here that after the air crash 66 bodies were moved to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC), of which 16 could be identified and 50 remain unidentified.

Thirty one bodies were carried to Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Twenty eight of them remain unidentified and three identified.

The DNA process was initiated without any unnecessary delay and on completion of the sample collection 11 bodies were moved to Edhi mortuary, 18 to Chippa and two to CMH-Malir.

