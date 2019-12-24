Authorities increase immigration counters at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The higher authorities have increased the number of immigration counters at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport citing difficulties of passengers of international flights, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While taking notice of ARY News report which highlighted the miseries of passengers, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Sultan Khawaja and high-level officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) visited Karachi airport to monitor the immigration counters.

The authorities have issued orders for increasing the number of immigration counters for passengers of international flights after a briefing given to Sultan Khawaja by additional director Zain Shaikh and Rauf Shaikh at the airport.

According to FIA, three counters will be established immediately which will be increased to 10, whereas, the number will rise to 21 within a month. FIA authorities also increased the additional deployment of staff members to facilitate the passengers.

Earlier, the passengers faced severe difficulties due to long queue which forced them to undergo immigration process following the shortage of staff and counters which also delayed the flights for two to three hours.

The federal authorities had taken notice of media report aired by ARY News which showed long queues of passengers at immigration counters.

