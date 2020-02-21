Airline bars woman to board flight at Karachi airport over mental disorder

KARACHI: An international airline on Friday refused a woman passenger to board a Norway-bound flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, citing her mental health condition, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the airline officials refused to issue a boarding pass to a woman identified as Rabeah Iqbal, who had to travel via an international airline to Norway making a stopover at Doha.

The airline administration claimed that the woman was suffering from mental disorder and asked her to submit a medical certificate.

The woman created ruckus at the Karachi airport after she was denied travelling on the Norway-bound flight.

