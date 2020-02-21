Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Airline bars woman to board flight at Karachi airport over mental disorder

karachi airport

KARACHI: An international airline on Friday refused a woman passenger to board a Norway-bound flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, citing her mental health condition, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the airline officials refused to issue a boarding pass to a woman identified as Rabeah Iqbal, who had to travel via an international airline to Norway making a stopover at Doha.

The airline administration claimed that the woman was suffering from mental disorder and asked her to submit a medical certificate.

The woman created ruckus at the Karachi airport after she was denied travelling on the Norway-bound flight.

On January 15, the Airport Security Force (ASF) seized bullets from the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad International Airport.

Read More: Nazish Jahangir opens up about her mental health struggles 

Seven bullets were seized from the luggage of  Miraj Bibi, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand agency, according to officials.

She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in her luggage.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran launches Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah

Pakistan

Justice Faez Isa reference: SC asked to delay proceedings for three weeks 

Pakistan

Brother demands to replace cops probing journalist Aziz Memon’s killing

Pakistan

Anwar Mansoor Khan seeks unconditional apology from SC


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close