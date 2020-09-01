KARACHI: In an effort to overcome drainage problems in Karachi, the city administration has decided to restore all the major drains and sewers to their original shape, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the authorities have asked the people living along the Gujjar Nala to evacuate their homes by 7 am today. They said that all the houses constructed on the illegally occupied storm water drain, Gujjar Nala, will be demolished on Wednesday.

The authorities will launched a grand operation against the illegal constructions established on the Gujjar Nala. In order to avoid any untoward incident, the deputy commissioner directed the police to provide security to the officials of anti-encroachment department during the operation.

Read More: Karachi: Pak Army, Rangers to take part in anti-encroachment op today

Earlier on August 31, the concerned institutions had finalised preparations to begin a grand anti-encroachment operation on 12 major spots of Karachi which will be participated by teams of Pakistan Army and Rangers.

The latest operation had been planned by the concerned institutions to remove the encroachments near drainage nullahs and rivers which caused a flood-like situation in every monsoon season.

It will be participated by the teams of Pakistan Army, Rangers and representatives of the city administration. According to details, the anti-encroachment officials would begin action from three spots of Gujar Nullah and two areas near Lyari River.

