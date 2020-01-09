Karachi anti-polio drive begins today, 34 union councils to be visited

KARACHI: A two-day anti-polio vaccination drive in 34 sensitive union councils of the metropolis will commence from today (Friday).

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed for an improved monitoring mechanism to ensure that the identified children do not miss the opportunity under any pretext.

Earlier in the day, Six more polio cases have surfaced in the country including two in Sindh confirmed by the province’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

The first case in Sindh, a three-year child, was reported in Union Council Laloo Raunk of Qambar district, sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

Another case in the province, a 12-year-old boy, was infected by poliovirus in Union Council Sehwan of district Jamshoro.

Moreover, two little girls were infected by the polio virus in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan district.

The cases of the girls, aged six months and one year, were confirmed by the concerned authorities.

