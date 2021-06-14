Karachi police arrest ‘dacoits’ possessing police uniforms, Rangers cap

KARACHI: Police officials claimed to have arrested three suspected dacoits who were possessing arms and police uniforms and Rangers cap, ARY News reported on Monday.

During a raid, police officials recovered police uniforms, arms and Rangers cap from three suspected dacoits who used to rob citizens by entering their homes while sporting the uniforms.

Police told the media that one of the suspects turned out to be a retired cop who is identified as Ehsan Farooqui. The dacoits were allegedly involved in robbery incidents in Orangi Town and other areas of the metropolis.

Earlier on June 9, it was learnt that a gang disguised as the police’s special branch had looted the house of the mother of the ex-Karachi commissioner.

The muggers pretending to be the officials of the police’s special branch had managed to barge into the house of the mother of former Karachi commissioner, Sohail Rajput, and looted cash and other valuables.

In another incident, the robbers in police uniform had entered into a house around 4 am in Orangi Town and held the family hostage at gunpoint. Meanwhile, the dacoits looted cash, jewellery and other valuables and escaped from the scene.

The police had registered the robbery cases and launched investigations.

