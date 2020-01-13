Karachi Bahali Committee reviews ongoing projects in city

KARACHI: A review meeting of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company and Karachi Bahali Committee, held at Governor House here was briefed over the ongoing development projects in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi jointly chaired the meeting.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Company officials briefed the session about the work speed at the Green Line project and procurement of fire tenders for the city.

The meeting also considered over installation of the RO plants in the province and other development schemes.

The session also considered Lyari Expressway extension project.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the ongoing development projects in Sindh will be completed soon.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the federal government was extending all possible cooperation for completion of the development projects.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had excused from attending the meeting of Karachi Bahali Committee.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Faisal Sabzwari and Kanwar Naveed Jamil had to attend the meeting.

The decision came after MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced to resign as Federal Minister for Information and Technology yesterday.

It is to be mentioned here that Asad Umar had recently vowed to complete development projects under the umbrella of Karachi package expeditiously.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad attended by Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation, the planning minister said that the government committed to addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens of Karachi.

Comments

comments