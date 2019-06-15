Karachi-based businessman’s brutal murder, burnt alive and body mutilated

Karachi: An appalling incident of murder occurred in an area of ‘New Karachi’ where a businessman was burnt alive and his body mutilated afterwards, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Haq Nawaz’s body was cut into pieces and then set on fire by the suspects.

It was reported that two suspects, Ali Raza and Atif were blackmailing Haq Nawaz through their sister Ayesha.

The accused confessed that they murdered Haq Nawaz over wealth.

Police have arrested the two culprits while a search for the third is still underway who allegedly chopped the body of Haq Nawaz.

ARY News has obtained the confessional statement of accused Ali Raza in which he claimed that he had lost his temper when he saw her sister with Haq Nawaz and carried out the murder for honor.

“First Haq Nawaz was struck at the back of his head which rendered him unconscious. After that, we cut his body into pieces and threw them away by putting them in a plastic bag.” Raza told during confession.

