Biryani restaurant staff assualts Karachiite for withdrawing order

KARACHI: In a horrific event to have come to pass on Sunday in the Liaquatabad town of the port city, the staffers of a private eatery assaulted a client for demanding his money back from the counter due to a delay in his order being delivered, ARY News reported citing a CCTV of the event.

After the CCTV footage of the event, that took place on Friday, made public, police took cognizance of the matter and booked the restaurant owner for having an innocent citizen beaten up.

The restaurant waiters beat up one Waqar for asking the counter to pay back his money as he was not willing to wait out the delay in the order.

Police said they have booked the hotel owner in the case but he is at large ever since the complaint has been filed against him.

Separately from another part of Karachi and other Karachiites suffering horrible treatments, at least four personnel have been arrested today after an internal police inquiry found them guilty of recklessly opening fire and injuring at least two citizens in Abbas Town area of District Central.

The officials in the police department said they first received the information that police confronted some burglars and that when they did not respond to police asking them to stop, the personnel present there opened fire and injured them.

Later when the divisional officer visited the scene, there was no trace of any weapon or stolen items being implicated on the injured citizens.

