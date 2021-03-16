KARACHI: ARY News has acquired another Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of blast that took place near Rangers vehicle in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Monday.

In the footage available with ARY News it can be seen that the alleged attacker was present at the site of a blast and talking with someone on his cellphone. The same man, the alleged attacker parked his motorcycle, in which the bomb was fitted, on the roadside and flew away from the scene.

The footage shows that Rangers patrolling van when reached at Orangi Town 5 number check post a bomb planted in a motorcycle on the roadside, exploded.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) today registered case of an attack on Rangers mobile van in Orangi Town here.

The FIR has been filed in CTD with a sub-inspector of Rangers as a complainant. The case has been registered under terrorism, murder and attempt to murder charges.

“The explosion damaged the mobile van and injured six persons. Two terrorists could be seen in the CCTV footage, which have been identified,” the FIR read.

“Terrorism incident has been committed by the anti-state elements, in which the government’s mobile van, other vehicles and motorbikes were damaged,” the FIR read.

Moreover, funeral prayers of martyred Rangers official, Roshan Solangi, was offered at his native town Naushehro Feroz.

Rangers officials and local citizens attended the funeral prayers.

