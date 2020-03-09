Karachi board all set to hold matric exams from March 16

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has all set to hold matriculation exams from March 16, ARY News reported.

According to the BSEK’s controller of examinations, over 0.37 million candidates will appear in the matric examination.

He maintained that the representatives of public and private schools have collected the admit cards from the board on Monday. The controller examination advised those candidates who could not receive their admit cards so far will contact the BIEK office for the issuance of duplicate admit cards immediately.

The official said that special vigilance teams have been formed to stop cheating and use of unfair means during the examinations.

Those candidates who had submitted their examination forms online will get admit cards by March 11, he added.

The controller examination said that the examination material has been dispatched at the notified examination centers in the city.

Read More: Sindh govt clears the air about matric, intermediate exams

Earlier on March 4, Sindh government had announced to organise matriculation and intermediate examinations as per schedule.

The notification had read that the education boards were bound to issue admit cards and enrollment identities to the students of matriculation and intermediate.

The secretary board had said that holidays in schools across Sindh had been announced in view of the coronavirus cases, however, no delay will be made in examinations.

