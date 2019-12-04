KARACHI: In an unprecedented encounter, a brave citizen killed a dacoit and injured two others during a commando-style action in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the three dacoits were looting a citizen in Samanabad area of Karachi when the youths, on board a car, passed by on the road.

In the CCTV footage, obtained by the ARY News, a black car can be seen chasing the dacoits in reverse and the heroic youth was shooting at the dacoits with a pistol while sitting on its door.

Read More: Brave man fights street criminal, disarms him

During the encounter, one dacoit was killed on the spot while two other dacoits sustained bullet injuries. Meanwhile, the two injured dacoits managed to escaped from the scene.

After being informed, police and rescue officials reached at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The slain dacoit was identified as Shehzad.

Later, the police have arrested one of the dacoits from a hospital in New Karachi.

A large number of passersby and residents of the area paid rich tribute to the men for their courage and heroic act against the dacoits.

A police official said that a case has been registered against the dacoits and added that they were conducting raids to arrest their third accomplice.

