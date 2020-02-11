Two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Sikandarabad

KARACHI: A two-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Sikandarabad area here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the two-storey building which was under construction and located at Sikandarabad near Kemari, area of Karachi, has been collapsed, while the rescue teams have reached the site and started the relief operations.

No report of casualties has been reported so far, said police. The under-construction building was named after Muhammad Qasim.

Last year in Dec, a six-floor dilapidated building had been collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials reached the area and had sealed the building.

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

Talking to ARY News, Director General SBCA Zafar Ahsan said that the team immediately reached the spot after getting the news about the damage to the building’s foundation.

The residents living in the 19 flats of the dilapidated six-storey building were evacuated to avoid human loss.

Back in Jan 2020, At least nine people including a child were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Sindh’s Sukkur district.

