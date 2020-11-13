Karachi to get 80 buses as a gift from PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the purchase of 80 metro buses, worth over Rs3 billion, for Karachi to be run on the track of the Green Line bus project, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the buses will be provided to the metropolis as a gift from the prime minister as tender for the Green Line Bus project has been finalized today.

A meeting of the board of directors of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) was held today, where approval was given for a tender, allowing the purchase of vehicles for the city.

According to the tender, 80 vehicles would be purchased at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

According to the sources, the company to be awarded the tender is among the 10 top bus manufacturers and the vehicles would start arriving in Pakistan after seven months.

The sources further revealed that approval was also given for purchasing 20 buses for Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line Metro bus project in the city.

Some four months back, the federal government allocated the funds for the purchase of the buses some and the SIDCL officials at that time said that the first phase of the project is expected to become functional by February 2021 adding that the first consignment of the buses is expected to arrive in January of the next year.

It is to be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections has a 24 km long route, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

