Corpse frozen for 12 years in Karachi may have been cannibalized: sources

The case pertaining to discovery of a 12-year-old corpse stored in a freezer has taken a harrowing turn, pieces of meat discovered from the same freezer that had the body inside of it have left the law-enforcing authorities with more questions than answers, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the development, meat samples have been sent for forensic tests to determine whether they belong to the corpse or an animal.

The meat was confiscated and shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for further tests.

The corpse whose identity was revealed as Zakia Khatoon was found in a heap of trash, tests revealed that the body had been frozen for 12 years.

Further investigations lead to the residence where the body was frozen, the residents, later revealed to be the son and daughter or Zakia Khatoon had committed suicide by ingesting poison.

Police questioned Zakia Khatoon’s brother, Mehboob, who revealed that Zakia died years back but instead of burying her body, the children -a son and daughter- kept the body in a freezer at their residence “out of love for their mother”.

He added that his sister’s children- Qaiser and Shugufta- passed away four months back leaving there flat empty, Mehboob said that he was unaware of his nephew and niece’s act and only discovered the body after arriving at their apartment about two days ago.

Mehboob maintained that the skeletal remains of what was once the body of Zakia Khatoon were thrown by him in the trash.

A team of forensic experts collected evidence after inspecting all rooms of the flat. Police said the deceased woman was a teacher at a government school.

Locals told police investigators that the activities of the siblings were suspicious. Police officials revealed that Qaiser had committed suicide while Shagufta also succumbed to the ingested poison some time ago after battling for her life in a hospital.

