Karachi likely to celebrate wet Eid ul Azha this year

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to celebrate this Eid ul Azha in a rainy weather amid forecast of a monsoon spell in the metropolis during the Eid days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This Eid-ul-Azha falls during monsoon weather and days after a spell of heavy rainfall in the port city.

According to a weather forecast, Karachi will experience a cloudy weather this week before the Eid, as clouds will be hovering over the city’s sky on Friday 09 August.

The city is expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorm on August 11th and August 12th, Sunday and Monday (first day of Eid).

Scattered Thunderstorms and thunderstorms are also expected in city on August 10th (Saturday) and August 13 (Tuesday).

The Met Office today forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi as the maximum temperature will remain between 32 to 34-degree Celsius in the city.

Humidity in the air was recorded at 74 per cent in morning, as wind is blowing at 10 nautical miles per hour in the city.

In August average maximum daytime temperature in Karachi remains around hot 32°Celsius with hot and humid weather. The average night-time temperature remains 26°C.

According to weather predictions 56mm (2.2 inches) of rainfall expected in the city in the month of August.

An average sea temperature in and around Karachi in August will be 27°Celsius, weather pundits said.

