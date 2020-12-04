Karachi children ‘received Rs250 mn insurance claim faking mother’s death’

KARACHI: A man and a woman in Karachi have been blamed for faking the death of their mother to receive Rs 250 million from a United States (US)-based insurance company, ARY NEWS reported quoting Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after it received a written complaint from the US Consulate in Karachi.

According to details, a case was registered on the written complaint, submitted by the US Consulate official to the FIA human trafficking cell under fraud charges against two individuals, identified as Fahad Saleem and Fariya Saleem.

According to sources having knowledge of the entire scam, Fahad Saleem and Fariya Saleem faked the death of their mother to receive Rs 250 million from a US insurance company.

It began after Seema Saleem Khar, the mother, acquired two insurance policies from a US company in 2009, they said adding that on 08 June 2011, the death certificate of Seema Saleem was submitted with the insurance company to claim the amount.

The sources said that it emerged during 2013 that the dead woman applied for the passport at the US consulate. “Seema Saleem had traveled to 10 countries after being declared dead on papers,” they said while shedding light on the investigation carried out by the authorities.

Sharing details of how bogus documents were acquired, they said that a medical officer of the Sindh government Lyari General Hospital prepared the death certificate which was later approved by the secretary of the union council 6 in the area.

The death certificate cited the death as sudden while a Lyari graveyard also provided fake receipts of the burial.

Read More: Insurance scam: Pakistani man jailed in UK for faking death, posing as wife

The woman’s daughter was found involved in acquiring fake documents while the son applied for the insurance and received the claim based on the forged documents.

Soon after getting the insurance amount, Fahad Saleem visited Pakistan and opened two accounts at Dhoraji and Jheel Park branches of a bank.

The FIA said that it has carried out raids to arrest the brother and sister to unearth the details into the scam.

