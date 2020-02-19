Sindh, Centre agree over Karachi Circular Railway project framework

KARACHI: The government of Sindh and Pakistan Railways have agreed over a framework for Karachi Circular Railway project in a meeting between provincial chief minister and the railways minister, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Railway Shaikh Rasheed reached to a decision in a meeting here.

“Sindh government is agreed to provide 15 percent of the Karachi circular railways (KCR), which is 40 billion rupees,” Murad Ali Shah said. The government is determined to build the Karachi Circular Railway, he said.

Chairman Planning & Development has said that 24 railway stations will be built for the KCR project.

The government also considering to give compensation to over 4600 people who will likely to be affected in the implementation of the project.

Railways Minister said that check posts have been built over the railway land after removal of encroachments.

It was also decided to begin marking of the right of way of Karachi circular railway (KCR) project.

The chief minister and railways minister also decided to form a committee over the matter.

The government of Sindh and the railways will build the KCR jointly, Shaikh Rasheed later told the media.

The authorities will remove encroachments from a 50 feet wide belt along the railway track. “We have also decided the mechanism of resettlement of those who will be affected in the project,” Rasheed said.

The KCR is a CPEC project and its work will begin after release of two billion dollars fund from China, the minister said.

Federal government and Sindh have agreed over five points and both sides will release 10 billion rupees each for the project, he said. “We have no differences over Karachi circular railway (KCR) project,” railways minister said.

“Sindh and the Centre are on the same page over the Karachi circular railway (KCR) project”, he added.

Comments

comments