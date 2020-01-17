New announcement made for new driving licence holders in Karachi

KARACHI: Traffic police authorities have decided to provide free medical kits to Karachi citizens who are getting their new driving licences, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson of the driving licence section said the traffic police department and a private company have signed an agreement under which free medical kits will be provided to the new licence holders.

The medical kit will contain life-saving drugs including pain killers, scissor, dressing band and bandages.

Earlier in June last year, it emerged that Sindh police department had come up with a new idea for decreasing traffic violations and accidents by recommending to declare learning driving licence mandatory for purchasing new motorcycles.

The recommendation had been forwarded during a high-level session organised under the chair of Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam in order to review steps for anti-motorcycle lifting, security and other issues, a notification issued read.

The session was attended by Additional Inspector General Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh, representatives of driving licence branch, Sindh headquarters, CIA, crime investigation, traffic police, operations, SSP Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), SSP Anti-Violent Crime Unit (AVCU) and owners of motorcycle manufacturing companies.

Imam ordered concerned authorities to ensure implementation of traffic rules by motorcyclists by using helmet, driving licence and registration book while travelling. Following the suggestions of motorcycle manufacturing companies, Imam directed to deployment special teams in central motorcycle markets for issuance of learning driving licences to the citizens.

The police chief detailed that Karachi police was making joint efforts along with other concerned departments to eliminate motorbike lifting and action against gangs involved in robberies and street crimes. He added that the police department has devised a strategy to initiate crackdowns against illegal trade of motorcycle spare parts which would be implemented soon.

Imam said that a draft will be sent to the Sindh government for its declaring installation of tracking devices and Radio Frequency Identifications (RFIDs) and hook locks mandatory on motorcycles. A letter will also be forwarded to Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) for make installation of hook locks as part of law for the manufacturing companies.

