Over 3.1 million citizens fined over traffic violations in Karachi

KARACHI: More than 3.1 million citizens have been challaned over traffic violations in Karachi this year, Deputy Inspector General Traffic Javed Ali Meher confirmed on Thursday.

DIG Traffic Javed Ali Meher, while talking to journalists in Karachi, said that his department had challaned 0.45 million citizens in a four-month period during the previous campaign. He detailed that more than 3.1 million challans were issued this year over violation of traffic laws.

The traffic police officer has strictly warned violators from facing hefty fines and jail term over neglecting to follow regulations. He reiterated that the people could void road accidents by following the traffic rules.

Read: Helmet campaign: Karachi traffic police collect record Rs55m in challans

“The one-way violation is a traffic crime and motorcyclists should use helmets while driving as safety measures,” said DIG Traffic.

Meher made the statement during an ongoing grand operation initiated by the traffic police department against those driving on wrong road tracks and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

The traffic police officials issued hundreds of challans in Karachi today over traffic violations, whereas, the department has also established an awareness camp for helmets at Eidgah roundabout which was also visited by the DIG Traffic Javed Ali Meher.

Comments

comments