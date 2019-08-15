Karachi clean campaign: Cleaning of Lyari to begin on Friday: Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that “Let’s Clean Karachi Campaign” is serving the people of the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting, Zaidi said that timely cleaning of the drains helped to avoid the municipal problems after second spell of rainfall in the city.

Zaidi announced to launch cleaning of sewerage drains and nullahs in Lyari from tomorrow (Friday) adding that the locality suffering from the sewerage and garbage problem since long.

“We have promised to clean Lyari,” Ali Zaidi said.

“I will be personally present in Lyari on Friday at 3:00 PM,” federal minister said.

The cleanliness campaign in Lyari will be started from Taj Peshawari Hotel in Lyari’s Khadda Market, Ali Zaidi announced.

“It is good to hear that the government of Sindh also wants to clean Karachi,” Zaidi said. ” Karachi belongs to all. We are thankful of anyone who feels this,” minister said.

Clean Karachi campaign kicked off on August 04, in the city with an aim to clean the city from its chronic garbage and sewerage problems.

Ali Zaidi, at the launch of the ‘Clean Karachi’ drive said that the federal government wanted to show that it was possible to clean the city.

