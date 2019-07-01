KARACHI: Karachi Police Clifton Division has conducted separate raids where the officials arrested nine suspects including drug peddlers and street criminals, ARY News reported on Monday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clifton told journalists that the detainees include drug peddlers and street criminals.

“A drug dealer was arrested during a raid in Boat Basin area, whereas, charas and ice were also recovered from his possession,” the officer said.

Moreover, police officials have also arrested six drug sellers and a street criminal from the same area.

“Two street criminals caught red-handed by Clifton police besides seizure of piston and stolen valuables,” ASP said.

Earlier on May 19, the city police had arrested two dacoits, who later turned out to be graduates of a reputed university.

According to SSP East Ghulam Azfar, Two men arrested by the police were identified as Abdal Ahad and Shahzad in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Ahad graduated in B.Com from the University of Karachi, the cop said, adding that another suspect had done a diploma in fashion designing from a private university.

The suspects used to commit crimes to fulfill their urge for drug. “Whenever they failed to get drugs, they come out of home carrying a pistol and rob anyone of their belongings to buy drugs,” the SSP East said.

The arrested duo has confessed to committing several street crimes in areas including Aziz Bhatti Park, Sachal Goth and Sohrab Goth.

