Karachi: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a four-day closure schedule of the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh province including Karachi during the next week, ARY NEWS reported.

The SSGC announced that instead of a three-day routine closure, the CNG stations would now be closed for four days in the province in the next week.

According to the SSGC notification, the CNG stations would remain close for 24-hours from 8:00 am on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

However, General Secretary of All Pakistan CNG Association Syed Wali Warsi said that the gas stations on re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) would however remain open in the province round the clock without any interruptions.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 01, it emerged that the CNG stations across the Sindh province would remain shut for an indefinite period from October 15 owing to fresh directives from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The CNG stations were directed to shift from CNG to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) as only RLNG -based stations would be allowed to operate after October 15, the sources within SSGC said.

They further said that the local gas prices during October would be raised from Rs 1283 to Rs 1350 excluding tax.

However, the Sindh province has opposed the idea and a meeting of Sindh Cabinet had already turned down a proposal of the use of the Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in the province.

The provincial cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a consensus decision said Sindh should be given its rightful share of the natural gas of its gas-fields and not the RLNG as being recommended.

Sindh Cabinet also approved granting the land to the gas company for laying the pipeline in the province.

