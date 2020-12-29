Karachi CNG stations to remain suspended for three days from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company has announced Tuesday the CNG stations across the port city shall remain out of supply due to a gas crisis it faces as winter spreads its wings, ARY News reported.

CNG stations all across Karachi shall remain closed from Wednesday (tomorrow) 8 am only to resume their retail supply not until Saturday.

The CNG association of Pakistan further noted that the stations to have converted to RLNG shall, too, remain closed in the period.

SSGC spokesperson said due to inclement cold, the line-pack has conceded the effect and thus it was difficult to meet the supply requirement to domestic and industrial consumers.

Due to the ongoing gas supply crisis, the utility distributor said it cannot continue CNG supply from Dec 30 till January 2.

READ ALSO: Sindh gov politicizing gas issue, says SAPM Nadeem Babar

While on the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on energy Nadeem Babar said earlier today the Sindh government is politicizing the gas availability matter as since the incumbent has assumed power the gas distribution of the province has been assigned to SSGC.

Speaking over the possible gas crisis in Sindh, he said the usage of the utility has surged more than twice in the winters than normal.

After the month of January, the gas situation will begin to get better, the SAPM said.

Nadeem Babar said the news is doing rounds in the media since yesterday that Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written to the federal over the unavailability of required domestic utility for Sindh.

He said even Sui Northern was supplying the utility to two of Sindh’s power plants while every year about 150 mmcfd of Liquefied Natural Gas was being supplied to Sindh.

For the month of January we have arranged for 12 cargoes making for 1200 mmcfd.

