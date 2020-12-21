KARACHI: The winter is not going away any soon in Karachi as Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecasted a new spell of cold weather in the city from December 28, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to the details, the met office said that the mercury would start going down from December 28. “The mercury could drop to single-digit in the city,” the PMD said forecasting that the upcoming cold wave would be far more chilling than the previous one recently.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cold wave already prevails in the city as minimum temperature recorded as low as 9.1ºCelsius, on Monday morning, according to the weather report.

The northeastern winds further adding to the cold feeling with the wind speed recorded at 11 kilometers per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Easterly/Northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis as existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days.

The weather is partly cloudy and 43 percent humidity recorded in the morning, the met office said.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts. However, rain (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Read More: Cold wave torments Karachi as mercury drops below 9ºCelsius

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. While frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during the morning hours.

A very cold wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of the mercury by one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts of the country, the weather office earlier said in a forecast.

Comments

comments