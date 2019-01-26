Karachi: Commercial buildings built on residential plots to face the axe

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has decided to launch action against residential apartments and houses being used for commercial activities across the city, ARY News reported Saturday.

According to SBCA, the permission letters/no-objection certificates issued for conversion of residential place into a commercial one between 2004 and 2019 have been cancelled.

The dwellers of the buildings have been served a notice to vacate the buildings in a week before they are razed by the SBCA teams. The building authority teams have also given an advertisement in newspapers about buildings built in contravention of SBCA laws.

The NOCs issued for wedding halls, hotels, hospitals, schools, petrol stations, CNG stations, housing societies and other structures built on residential lands have been cancelled.

More than 60 slums including Hijrat Colony and Neelam Colony will also come under the SBCA action.

The Supreme Court on Jan 24 directed the Sindh government to furnish a comprehensive plan within two weeks elucidating measures to restore Karachi to its original shape.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the apex court stated that at least 500 buildings in Karachi are to be demolished by the authorities. “All constructions on Malir River are needed to be razed,” he said.

The Supreme Court also ordered to demolish all marriage halls situated along three major arteries of the city falling within the remits of Cantonment Board.

The apex court ordered that all wedding halls situated along Karsaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Rashid Minhas Road be demolished. It also directed authorities to raze cinemas, commercial plazas and markets in cantonment areas.

