Karachi authorities crackdown against retailers violating commissioner’s price list

KARACHI: The city authorities have on Tuesday cracked down against profiteering shopkeepers selling utility items on spiked prices far above the regulated rates as Commissioner Karachi instructed all deputy commissioners to keep a check on shops in their jurisdiction on daily basis, ARY News reported.

Keeping in line with the orders, the city officials have raided shops and fined those found in violations with penalties to the tune of hundreds of thousands of rupees.

According to raid reports, at least three dairy shops were sealed today while 105 of those selling grocery and poultry, among other utility marts and shops, were collectively fined about Rs600,000.

Poultry retailers found selling expensive meat were made liable to pay Rs236,000 collectively in fines.

While separately the dairy shops who sold milk against more than the regulated rates were fined Rs272,000 by the authorities across the city.

READ ALSO: NEPRA approves increase in power tariff

Separately earlier today, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a hike of Rs 0.89 per unit in the price of electricity.

The latest increase has been made on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of January 2021.

Nepra said K-Electric consumers are exempted from the tariff increase. The new power rates will be applicable after the issuance of a notification by the federal government in this regard.

