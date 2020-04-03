KARACHI: The deployment of police and Rangers has been increased in Karachi amid complete lockdown orders of Sindh government in the province from 12pm till 3:30pm today ( Friday), ARY News reported.

The Sindh government has notified complete lockdown in the province from 12 in the noon till 3:30 pm amid coronavirus outbreak in the province.

The checking pickets have been setup at the various roads of the city, while patrolling of the police and Rangers is underway in the metropolis. Strict action will be taken against the violators, the notification issued by the Sindh home department reads.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabhi Memon has advised people of the city to stay at their homes and avoid violating the lockdown, else strict action will be taken accordance with the law.

The provincial authorities are taking strong measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Under the new directives, no traffic will be allowed on the road during this period.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had announced the enforcement of a province-wide complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3:30pm on Friday (today).

