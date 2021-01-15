Emergency meeting of Karachi Coordination Committee convened

KARACHI: An emergency meeting of the Karachi Coordination Committee has been convened today (Saturday) to review progress on various initiatives being taken for the development of the port city, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Karachi Coordination Committee meeting will be held at the Chief Minister House in Karachi.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Karachi’s corps commander and other high officials will attend the meeting.

Read More: Steering committee formed to oversee implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan

Earlier on December 2, a steering committee led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Najeeb Haroon had been constituted to oversee implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP).

According to the documentation available with ARY News, the federal government through NDMA/Ministry of Water Resources, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL) and Pakistan Railways, had intended to undertake projects worth around Rs739 billion over the next three years through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Supreme Court Fund for Karachi infrastructure improvement in the identified areas.

Comments

comments