KARACHI: Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient has recovered and his tests have now been declared negative, a spokesperson for the Sindh government announced on Friday.

“Very happy to inform that the 1st coronavirus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE. Alhamdolillah,” Murtaza Wahab tweeted.

Very happy to inform that the 1st corona virus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE. Alhamdolillah — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 6, 2020

Earlier, on March 5, a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Karachi.

According to the provincial authorities, a citizen, 68, tested positive for the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.

They maintained that the patient was being provided with the best healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Confirming the report, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, in his tweet, said that 6th case of coronavirus in Pakistan is confirmed.

He said that the patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of.

