Karachi tops as 291 COVID-19 cases reported from Sindh

KARACHI: COVID-19 cases on Sunday continued to emerge from Karachi, one of the major virus hotspots in the country, as out of 291 cases reported from the Sindh province, 219 of them popped up from the port city, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a routine update on COVID-19 cases in the province, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province has reported 291 cases during the past 24 hours. “Overall 10,819 tests were performed during the past 24 hours,” he said adding that one patient died from the virus.

Meanwhile, nearly 3,500 cops have been infected with COVID-19 in the Sindh province.

“3,409 cops were infected with COVID-19 in the province of which 3,366 have so far recovered,” the Sindh police spokesman said adding that 19 cops lost their lives from the virus during the service.

He further said that currently 24 police personnel and officials are being treated for COVID-19 in the province.

Pakistan COVID-19 situation

Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,513.

As many as 33,725 samples were tested during this period, out of which 632 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Read more: Restaurants, marriage halls high contributors to coronavirus spread: Asad Umar

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 314,616 with the addition of the new cases. There are 9,135 active Covid-19 cases as 298,968 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in the country. 513 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 138,050 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,812, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,973, Balochistan 15,371, Islamabad 16,766, Gilgit Baltistan 3,828, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,816.

Comments

comments