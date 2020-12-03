Karachi’s Covid-19 positivity rate highest in the country

KARACHI: The positivity rate of coronavirus tests in Karachi has reached 20.12 percent which is the highest in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told on Thursday.

Hyderabad is followed by Karachi, where the positivity rate stands at 18.43pc percent. In Abbottabad, 14.53 percent of the COVID-19 tests are turning out to be positive, the NCOC was told, making it the city with the third-highest positivity rate in the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the national level, the positivity rate stands at 8.16 percent, health experts informed the NCOC. In Pakistan, the maximum positivity rate had reached 23 percent in June when it had increased from 6 percent in May.

Positive cases of a novel coronavirus in Balochistan reached to 12.5 pct, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.6 pct, Punjab 4.2 pct, federal capital city Islamabad 6.6 pct and Gilgit-Baltistan 4.7.

The session was informed that Sindh has 14.1 percent positivity rate, while the ratio of positive cases in Azad Kashmir has been 11.9 percent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The meeting attended by concerned federal and provincial officials was informed that 2469 patients of the coronavirus were in critical condition.

In cities, Lahore have 5.69 pct positivity, Rawalpindi 4.95 and Faisalabad 6.8 percent the NCOC session was informed. The ratio of positive cases in Islamabad has been 6.61 pct and Gilgit 4.76, the session was further briefed.

According to the briefing, Pakistan have overall 301 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Comments

comments