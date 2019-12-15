Karachi: Man dies, two get injured in road crash at Baloch Colony bridge

KARACHI: A man was killed and two women injured in a traffic mishap at Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the road crash, which left a man killed and two women injured, all riding on the motorcycle.

The deceased man was identified as Zeeshan Abbasi and two injured women were his siblings, Zainab and Mehek.

According to police the deceased and injured were residents of Mujahid Colony.

Rescue officials have blamed the accident on a speeding car, which escaped from the scene after the incident.

The body and the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital after the mishap. The injured women are said to be out of danger.

Police have launched the investigation into the fatal incident.

