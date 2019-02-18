Karachi: CTD Police declares Defence car blast as A-class case

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday expressed its failure before an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in arrest of culprits responsible for a car blast in Karachi’s Defence area, ARY News reported.

The CTD police submitted a report in the ATC about declaring it an ‘A-Class’ case.

The court while accepting the report ordered the CTD to continue their investigations.

The investigation report disclosed that the terrorists were planning for a terrorist attack in the city by planting a bomb device in the vehicle. The unknown terrorists fled from the scene and went into hiding, the report further said.

According to the report police tried its utmost for arrest of the culprits and pleaded to the court to declare the incident as an A-Class case.

The case will be re-opened as and when an accused will be arrested, the report added.

The ATC judge while accepting the report ordered the CTD to continue their investigations of the case.

A car parked at an empty plot near Khadda Market, Defence Phase-V, exploded in wee hours of Monday, Dec 3 last year.

The FIR of the case with state as complainant registered under the Explosives Act, while different terror charges were also included in the case.

The police said that the blast was caused using an improvised explosive device. While the bomb was connected to six LPG cylinders kept in the car.

The FIR further said that two explosives bags, weighing two kg and six kg, were also found from the spot.

A fire brigade van was called to douse the flames, which had completely destroyed the car.

The law enforcement agencies said the car that caught fire after explosion was stolen from Jamshed Road area a few days ago.

