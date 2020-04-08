KARACHI: Despite appeal of the Sindh government to stay at homes due to coronavirus outbreak, people in large numbers can be seen at various roads of Karachi on Wednesday.

As per details, the Karachiities have neglected the lockdown orders by the provincial government as large number of people along with their vehicles were seen on the roads.

The traffic jam was reported at Shahra-e-Faisal, Garibabad, Drigh Road and other roads of the metropolis. Ambulance drivers also found difficult in reaching hospitals.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday, had directed the law enforcement authorities to implement the lockdown in the province.

“I want a strict lockdown in place as it happened during the first seven days of the shutdown,” he had said while issuing directives for stricter implementation on closure orders in the province during consultative meeting of provincial cabinet members.

Shah had said that the coronavirus figures emerging from the province have raised serious concerns. “I appeal to the people of the province to remain indoors,” he said.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Rangers and police in ensuring effective implementation of the government directives.

