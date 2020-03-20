KMC starts disinfectant spray in different areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has commenced spraying disinfectant in different parts of the metropolis to sterilise surfaces in view of the spread of coronavirus and other diseases, ARY News reported on Friday.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said in a statement that a campaign has been initiated for spraying disinfectant in the areas came under the administration of KMC.

He said the anti-bacteria spray is being conducted in every district of the metropolis by using 40 KMC vehicles. The campaign was launched with the 40 vehicles from Karachi’s District Central.

‘Trained staff and medicines are also being sent with the vehicles and spray will be conducted as per schedule,” said mayor.

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karachi on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 249 in Sindh and 475 in Pakistan. All the new cases emerged in the port city, the provincial health officials confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi.

