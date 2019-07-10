Karachi receives early morning drizzle with cloudy weather forecast

KARACHI: Early morning drizzle in various parts of Karachi on Wednesday turned the weather pleasant, ARY News reported.

The weather department has predicted partially cloudy to cloudy weather in the city today with chances of drizzle.

The mercury recorded at 30 degree Celsius in the morning, while maximum temperature in the port city will remain 34-36 degree Centigrade, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

The metropolis will experience humidity between 65-75 percent in the morning and 55-65 pct in the evening, while the wind direction will remain westerly or southwesterly, according to the weather forecast.

According to PMD, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, as moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of Pakistan, which likely to strengthen in coming days.

The weather office forecast dust-thundershower or rain alongwith gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperatures in the country were recorded as below:-

Dadu 48°Celsius, Sibbi 47°C, Moenjodaro and Rohri 46°C.

The weather department in a recent statement predicted rain or dust-thundershowers in upper and central parts of the country during next couple of days.

Met Office informed that weak to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating north-eastern parts of the country, which likely to strengthen during the forthcoming days.

