Karachi to experience a warm and humid, partially cloudy day

KARACHI: The port city will experience another warm and humid day on Friday (today) with partially cloudy weather, according to the met office forecast.

The ratio of humidity goes down in Karachi since yesterday evening, which was recorded 76 percent this morning. Humidity will remain 55-65 pct in the evening.

Minimum 28 degree Celsius temperature recorded on early morning Friday and maximum temperature will likely to remain between the bracket of 34-36 degree Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its report.

Presently westerly winds blowing in Karachi with 27 km speed, which is on high side in comparison to Thursday.

The met office had earlier said that the impact of the presence of a low pressure over the Arabian Sea, has restricted the sea breeze blowing towards Karachi.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to the weather department.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions.

Maximum highest temperature in Pakistan recorded at Sibbi 45°Celsius, Dadu 44°C, Rohri 43°C, D I Khan, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Bhakkar and Sukkur 42°C on Thursday.

