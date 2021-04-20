Karachi experiences windy weather today, says PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday reported windy weather in Karachi with 28 kilometers per hour wind speed, ARY News reported.

“The wind speed could further soar to 40 kilometers per hour in the windy spell,” the met office said in its weather report.

In otherwise hot and dry weather in the city maximum temperature to range between 36 – 38 ºCelsius, while minimum temperature recorded 25 ºCelsius, according to the weather report.

Winds from the West and Southwest blowing in the morning will continue to till the evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather outlook for April predicted normal temperatures during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in upper half of the country and slightly above normal in the south and southwest.

The PMD has also predicted gusty winds and localized thunderstorms in April, which may harm standing crops in the wheat growing areas especially in upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office also forecast one or two heat waves in plain areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab during the month.

