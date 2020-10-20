Scores injured after explosion in passenger bus in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six persons have sustained injuries after an explosion occurred inside a passenger bus near Shireen Jinnah Colony in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Local residents managed to shift wounded persons in the incident to the nearby hospital using rickshaws as no rescue workers rushed to the scene immediately.

South Zone police officials confirmed that the explosion was occurred due to ‘explosive material’ as no piece of the gas cylinder was recovered from the affected site.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials have been summoned at the crime scene to ascertain the genre of the blast.

According to police investigators, the explosive material was likely to be planted at the bus terminal and passing by passenger bus came into its range. One among injured persons is in critical condition due to serious injuries, they added.

Earlier in August, at least five persons had been left wounded in a grenade blast carried out by unidentified assailants in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi.

According to BDS, the terrorists had used Russian-made RGD-1 grenade in the attack. The probe report stated that the BDS officials found the lever, safety pin and particles of the grenade from the scene.

The investigators had found similarities in the recent grenade attack with the explosion took place in Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) rally in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, leaving one dead and more than 30 wounded.

