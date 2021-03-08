Report reveals how Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed near Rohri   

ISLAMABAD: A report into the accident of a Lahore-bound Karachi Express train, which derailed near Rohri and left one person dead and 30 injured, has been finalized and sent to the Railways minister, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the report, the bogies of the Karachi Express derailed near Rohri owing to the dilapidated condition of the track. During an inspection of the 490-kilometer route of the train, it was revealed that the track fish plate at the 1.5 feet track was found to be broken.

It further revealed that the coupling between coaches 12306 and 12412 was also broken.

The report said the trains have been advised to maintain a speed of 65 kilometers per hour owing to an engineering fault at the spot and blamed the driver saying that the train was over speeding and the driver tried to bring it to 65-kilometer mark which led the train being dragged to 2402 feet, signs of which were also found on the track.

It further said that engine data and a forensic report of the track will further determine those responsible for the accident.

It is pertinent to mention here that a woman passenger was killed while 30 other passengers got injured after nine bogies of Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed near Rohri in the wee hours of Sunday.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Railway officials said the train derailed due to old, rundown tracks, suspending rail traffic on the up-track. Six to eight trains were stopped at different stations after the accident, they added.

